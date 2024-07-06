1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 196,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

