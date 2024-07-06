1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,815,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. 803,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,375. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

