1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $767,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.49. 4,316,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

