1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.