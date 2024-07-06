1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $22.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $87.22. 137,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,870. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

