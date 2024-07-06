1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,095,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $198.79. 2,888,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.