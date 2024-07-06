17,475 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 240,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.41. 187,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

