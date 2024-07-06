17,279 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.66. 3,753,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.