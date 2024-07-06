11,411 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

