Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.76.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.