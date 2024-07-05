Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 75.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $310.86. 65,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,043. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.18 and its 200 day moving average is $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

View Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.