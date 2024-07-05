YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH) Declares $0.82 Dividend

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
CRSH traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 78,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,962. YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63.
