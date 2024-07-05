YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY) Announces Dividend of $0.80

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7959 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,853. YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

