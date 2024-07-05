YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Declares Dividend of $1.22

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.2164 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of YBIT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 235,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.62.
About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.