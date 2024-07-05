Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Down 8.7%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 1,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

