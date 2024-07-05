X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.87

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 5608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.