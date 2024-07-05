Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $167.44

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.44 and last traded at $166.29, with a volume of 6265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.46.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

