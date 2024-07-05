Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 6,996 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares Europe ETF worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 184,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,664. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

