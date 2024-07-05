Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,234 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.0 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 8,913,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,552,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

