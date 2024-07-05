Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 730,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,858,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

