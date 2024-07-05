Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $276,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

