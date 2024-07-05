Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 57,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

