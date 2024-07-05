Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $91.80. 35,513,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,662,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

