Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.31. 2,768,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $249.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.