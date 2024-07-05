Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $184.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

