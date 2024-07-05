Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 109,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $659.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

