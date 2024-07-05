White Pine Investment CO Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.78. 16,171,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,645,039. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

