Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.65. 12,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 26,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Whitbread Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.