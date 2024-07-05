Whelan Financial Has $269,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Whelan Financial lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,695,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 584,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 225,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.