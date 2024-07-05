Whelan Financial Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whelan Financial cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

