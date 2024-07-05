Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
