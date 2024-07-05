Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Trading Down 0.0 %

About Waystar

NASDAQ WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.