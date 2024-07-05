Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waystar

Waystar Trading Down 0.0 %

Waystar Company Profile

Shares of WAY stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $23.09.

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.