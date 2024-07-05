Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Waystar Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

