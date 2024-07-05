Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.51

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$242.51 and last traded at C$242.28, with a volume of 167952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$239.46.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$230.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$221.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

