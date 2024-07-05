Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.9%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.60 and last traded at $97.72. 1,661,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,404,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

