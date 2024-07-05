VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $92.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.59. VSE has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Analysts expect that VSE will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

