Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

