Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Vistas Media Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
