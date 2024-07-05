VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.10. The firm has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.
