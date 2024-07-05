Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires £35,670 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($45,117.63).
Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($15.92) per share, with a total value of £37,770 ($47,773.84).
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £39,360 ($49,784.97).
Victrex Stock Performance
LON:VCT traded up GBX 19.96 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,181.96 ($14.95). 202,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,084 ($13.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.64). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,313.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,374.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,680 ($21.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
