Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Verbund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.5293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19. Verbund’s payout ratio is currently 480.00%.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

