Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

View Our Latest Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 234,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.