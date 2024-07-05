Veracity Capital LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 566,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

