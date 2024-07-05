Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 0.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,203. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

