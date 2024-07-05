Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2,848.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.37. 1,081,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

