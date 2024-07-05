Veracity Capital LLC Buys 287 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $785.92. The stock had a trading volume of 577,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,180. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.28.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

