Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Mikhail Eydelman Sells 1,667 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mikhail Eydelman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
