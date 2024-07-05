Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Mikhail Eydelman Sells 1,667 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mikhail Eydelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

