Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s 8th Largest Position

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

