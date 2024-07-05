Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $507.14. The company has a market capitalization of $459.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.