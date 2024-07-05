Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,327,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,134. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

